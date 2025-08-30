Wall Street Zen Upgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to Hold

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TITN. B. Riley upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $461.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $546.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.80 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 352.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. EVR Research LP boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 11.1% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 445.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 90,809 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

