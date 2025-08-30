Wedbush Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $525.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.10.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $423.70 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.