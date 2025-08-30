Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 21,258 Shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.43% of Tompkins Financial worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth $95,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 66.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.92. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $79.01.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

