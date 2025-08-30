Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,551 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $294,755,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $271.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.21 and a 52 week high of $279.04.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

View Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.