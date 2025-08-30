Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 355,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 63,011 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 230.0%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.32%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

