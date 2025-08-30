Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in BanColombia S.A. $CIB

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,603 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BanColombia by 22.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 120,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BanColombia by 7.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in BanColombia in the first quarter worth $201,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in BanColombia by 26.3% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BanColombia by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter.

CIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of BanColombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BanColombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE:CIB opened at $50.40 on Friday. BanColombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

BanColombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. BanColombia had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

