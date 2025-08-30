Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,565 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,397,000 after buying an additional 138,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after purchasing an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 319.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 486,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 71.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,971,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after purchasing an additional 823,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

