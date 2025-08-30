Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,423 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 402,264 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 2,186.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 353,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 338,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 52.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,652 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 132.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 155.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 785,471 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 478,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 9.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,018 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rocket Lab from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 6,353 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $212,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 419,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,213.22. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,276 shares of company stock valued at $27,481,440. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $48.60 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.17.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

