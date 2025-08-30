Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. $WASH

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.88% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 86,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,220,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6,117.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 39.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 219,578 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of WASH opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 6.10%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.34%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

