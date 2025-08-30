Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,686 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.31% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VRDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

