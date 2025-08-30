Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Liquidia Technologies, Inc. $LQDA

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Liquidia Technologies worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Liquidia Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $36,785.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,093.52. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $289,198.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,830,636.80. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,277 shares of company stock worth $1,469,392. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.49. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 732.17% and a negative return on equity of 232.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liquidia Technologies

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.