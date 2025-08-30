Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,213 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 0.8%

ILMN opened at $99.96 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

