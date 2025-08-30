Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.40 Million Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Centrus Energy worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Centrus Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Centrus Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Centrus Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $201.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.91 and a 1-year high of $264.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $1.01. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.