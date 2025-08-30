Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after purchasing an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 704,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 364,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 94.0%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.