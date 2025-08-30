Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Investar Holding Corporation $ISTR

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,277 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Investar were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Investar by 3,194.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 26.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Investar by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Investar by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Investar from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. Investar Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Investar had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Analysts expect that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

