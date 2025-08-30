Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.72 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 495.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ARE opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -634.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $125.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,061.54%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.