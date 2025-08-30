Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1,860.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nova were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nova by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $263.34 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $291.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day moving average of $228.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. Analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

