Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.61 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,901 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,761,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $203,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,194 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 689.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,366.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,685 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $161,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $171.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total value of $206,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,474.06. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,863.20. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $4,349,372. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

