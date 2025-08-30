Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $RRR

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 37,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,262,687.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 87,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,807.08. This trade represents a 29.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 121,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $7,288,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 260,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,626,490.72. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,672. 53.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $61.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 59.97% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $526.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.