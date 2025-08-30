Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25,047.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after buying an additional 881,935 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 673.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after buying an additional 357,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Garmin by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,121,000 after buying an additional 247,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.35. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

