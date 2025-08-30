Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Position in Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LU

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 608.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968,809 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Lufax were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Lufax by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lufax by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 274,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lufax by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,305,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 856,066 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Lufax by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 456,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lufax by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LU opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. Lufax Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

