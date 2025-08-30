Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433,229 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 952.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 20.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE AAT opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.26%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.890-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAT

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.