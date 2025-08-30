Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

