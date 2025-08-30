Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. $VIV

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,882 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 39.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 10.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 24,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Telefonica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 10.13%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0369 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.40 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.50) on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

