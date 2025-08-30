Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. $RLGT

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 846,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,376,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 110,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth about $674,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $305.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.88. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $963,729.60. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

