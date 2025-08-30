Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Allete, Inc. $ALE

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,191 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.10% of Allete worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Allete by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Allete during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Allete by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Allete in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.17 on Friday. Allete, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.24). Allete had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

