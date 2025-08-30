Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 257,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $206,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $263,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ED opened at $98.30 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

