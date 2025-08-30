Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 681,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Latham Group by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 87,167 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,265,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 131,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Latham Group news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,747.36. The trade was a 29.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $8.03 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $935.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

