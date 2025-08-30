Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 270 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $193.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.