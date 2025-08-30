Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 2,807 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $510.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.1%

CRWD opened at $423.70 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.47 and a 200-day moving average of $427.52.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the sale, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

