Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 66,861 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $95.13 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

