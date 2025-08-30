Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after purchasing an additional 105,811 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after purchasing an additional 495,914 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $537.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $416.00 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

