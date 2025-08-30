Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. $MCFT

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,945 shares during the period. LHM Inc. increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 61,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mastercraft Boat by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,397 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.94 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $357.84 million, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.40 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.