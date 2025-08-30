Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $73.87 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,742. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.