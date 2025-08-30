Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,159,811 Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. $CRGX

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,811 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 146.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CARGO Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.40.

CARGO Therapeutics Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

