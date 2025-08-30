Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,169,533 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,169,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $65.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

