Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,612 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Stag Industrial worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,937,000 after purchasing an additional 151,192 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 382,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,543.50. This represents a 80.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 117.32%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

