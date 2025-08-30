Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 31,614 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,614 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 113,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 154,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.