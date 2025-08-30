Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,219 Shares of ArcelorMittal $MT

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,872,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,021,000 after purchasing an additional 337,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 283,758 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 560,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,540,000. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MT. Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ArcelorMittal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.