Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 46,749 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,749 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.23% of DoubleVerify worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,906,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,262,000 after buying an additional 2,073,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17,284.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,663,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 1,654,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,579,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,267,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after buying an additional 984,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DV. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

