Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 55,754 Shares of MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 662,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 74,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MannKind by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,011,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. MannKind Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNKD. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

