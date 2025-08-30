Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in CAVA Group by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut CAVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,550,620.88. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares in the company, valued at $831,495.08. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,360 shares of company stock worth $3,634,738 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.03 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The firm had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

