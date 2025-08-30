Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Andersons were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,545,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3,547.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 198,925 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,354,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

About Andersons

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.