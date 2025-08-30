Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Quarry LP raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.58 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

