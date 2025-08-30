Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $174.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.02.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

