Westlake Corp. $WLK Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Westlake by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Westlake by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Westlake by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westlake by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3,005.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Trading Up 1.8%

Westlake stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. Westlake Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.55 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 379.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WLK

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.