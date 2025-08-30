Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $187.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $6,349,680. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

