Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.35.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $187.77 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at $162,617,782.86. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

