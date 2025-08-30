Winmark Corporation $WINA Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 115.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Winmark by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,400 shares in the company, valued at $51,925,016. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ WINA opened at $463.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.60. Winmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $466.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.84.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Winmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

