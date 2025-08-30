Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 77.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 966.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $317.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

